Jackson under boil water notice

Due to the recent losses in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for all residents in the capital city.

This notice affects approximately 60,000 connections on our drinking water system, including Fondren, which the city said could be temporarily without water as a result of a drop in water pressure.

According to a press release, the notice is a precautionary advisory and did not mean that water was unsafe.

“It does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

It was unclear when water would be fully restored in Fondren. It was not known at press time what had caused the pressure to drop.

According to the release, residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-9601875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.