JPS joins other districts in extending spring break due to pandemic

Jackson Public Schools released this statement today, saying spring break will be extended for an additional week due to coronavirus:

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency and recommended state-wide school closings.

Accordingly, Jackson Public Schools has extended its Spring Break through Friday, March 27. All schools and District offices will remain closed. Athletic and extracurricular events and practices have been canceled during this extended closure. District leaders will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation, coordinating with state and local officials (to include any time that might need to be made up and to address issues related to accountability), and will revise our plans as necessary. Parents and guardians are urged to make contingency plans for their children while the District is closed for this extended period of time. Please visit the JPS website for resources to support learning at home and meal distributions.

The Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, March 17, by teleconference only. Board members will not meet in person but will call in to conduct the meeting remotely. More details will be available prior to the meeting.

All school-related, non-essential large gatherings are suspended until further notice.