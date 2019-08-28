Juried Art Show

Wed, 08/28/2019 - 3:49pm

Fondren Renaissance prepares exhibit.

Fondren Renaissance is preparing to hang the upcoming eighth Annual Cedars Juried Show at the Cedars. This year’s exhibition is juried by international award winning artist Laurin McCracken and evolves from more than 300 entries from more than 100 artists across the state.  The exhibition will open to the public Thursday, September 5 with an opening reception beginning at 6 p.m.  Assisting with the final round of the competition representing 71 artists are (from left back) Barber Boone, Art Spratlin, Ryan O’Beirne, Margaret Smith, Buddy Graham, Andrew Neely.; (seated) Kathryn Stewart, Caroline Sims, Belmont Trapp, Mary Linley Sweat and Claudia Hauberg. For more information, call 601-981-9606.

