St. Richard plans carnival ball March 1

St. Richard Catholic School will present its sixth annual Krewe de Cardinal Carnival Ball March 1, from 7 - 11 p.m. at The Railroad District, downtown Jackson. The Mardi Gras ball will feature Creole cuisine, cocktails, music presented by the Southern Komfort Brass Band and DJ David Steele of Solid Steele Sounds, and live and silent auctions. The evening will also recognize local business owners, philanthropists, and longtime supporters of Catholic education, Mike and Cindy Prince as the KdC 2019 grand marshals. Attire is dressy/cocktail, and beads and masks are encouraged. Tickets are $50/per person and may be purchased at www.strichardschool.org. For more info, call Emily Garner at 601-212-9870. Planning the event are (from left, standing) Patty Clark, Lilli Bass, Jennifer David, Lari Sandel, Shelly Ezelle; (seated) Susan Steckler, Amy Boteler, Emily Decker and Emily Garner.