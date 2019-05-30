Forum Class of 2019

Jackson area attorneys have completed The Mississippi Bar’s Leadership Forum Class of 2019. Participants gain an understanding of the skills and knowledge needed to become effective leaders in their profession and community. Participants are (from left, back) Kyle Williams, Zach Bonner (Ridgeland), Andy Frame, Po Lutken, Michael Williams, Chase Wynn, (Ridgeland) Joe Hemleben; (front) Eric Price (Ridgeland), Amorya Orr, Matthew Burch, Lenderrick Taylor, Katy Gerber.