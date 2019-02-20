life of service

After years dispensing pills Jacobs turns his focus and energy on making Madison Better

Ken Jacobs, Ward Three alderman, has called Madison home since 1946 where he has witnessed major growth and changes in the city over the years.

He recalls school days at Madison Ridgeland High School, spending the night with friends at the house that has been converted into City Hall, conversations with the local pharmacist who convinced him to pursue a career in pharmacy, and deciding to set up shop in Madison after school.

That small-town vibe and feeling of home are what brought him back after college to settle in and raise a family.

“Everyone is able to see the growth,” Jacobs said. “Now we are nearly in the area of 30,000 people in Madison. It’s really rewarding to see the change over the years.”

Jacobs was graduated from high school in 1955 and did a three-year stint in the Navy.

“When I got out of the Navy, I went to Ole Miss for pre-pharmacy,” he said.

After two years at Ole Miss, Jacobs transferred to Sanford University in Birmingham, working his way through college at a drug store. He was graduated in 1963.

While he was attending college, his mother was a manicurist in Jackson next door to a drug store. “She talked to the manager of the store and said that her son was graduating from pharmacy school and asked if he could put me to work,” Jacobs said. “He said to come on. So, I didn’t have to really look for a job. It was lined up when I got out of school.”

After a year of working at Patterson Drug Store in Meadowbrook Mart, he purchased a drug store in Madison.

“The drug store was across the street from the high school,” Jacobs said, smiling at the memory of students stopping by after the school day.

He ran the Jacobs Drug Store for 28 years before he went to work for the VA Hospital on Woodrow Wilson as a pharmacist for 10 years.

Jacobs retired in 1999. A few years later he heard about an opening for the alderman seat in his ward. After 11 years he’s still serving the residents of Madison.

“I’ve always been interested in the growth of Madison,” Jacobs said. “It is interesting work to keep up with the city and its growth.”

He said the position is well suited for a retiree, as he devotes much of his time to the role.

Jacobs is proud of the work he and the mayor and board have been able to accomplish.

“We are having people contact us for businesses to come in. That’s what we are interested in. The mayor has been so insistent that the quality of businesses coming in and trying to keep home values up.”

Continued growth and more commercial opportunities are a top priority for Jacobs.

“Madison is one of the best places in the state. It has been voted on numerous times to prove that,” Jacobs said. “This is just home.”

Jacobs said the city has “a lot on the drawing board” as far as new businesses coming to the city.

“We would like to develop the area where the high school is now,” Jacobs said. “There are about 17 acres out there now, and we hope to see development come in out there.”

He also said there is property south of Madison Avenue that is also available for development.

Jacobs has been married to Polly Jacobs for 55 years. Together they have three children and four grandchildren.

When he is not serving the city, Jacobs can be found “burning up the trail” between Madison and Atlanta, Georgia, or Vail, Colorado, where his children now live.

He also enjoys the occasional round of golf, singing in the senior choir at church and working in his yard.