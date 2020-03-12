Lumumba forms task force to address COVID-19, no decisions on JPS closure

The city of Jackson is bringing together health experts and community leaders to respond to the coronavirus.

However, the city and school officials had not decided whether Jackson Public Schools (JPS) would extend spring break as a result of the virus.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced plans to form the task force today. Members will include Merit Health, Dr. Timothy Quinn, the Jackson State University College of Health Sciences, and Dr. Errick Greene, JPS superintendent.

“We are also reaching out to the state epidemiologist and other public health professionals (before) gathering next Tuesday,” Lumumba said.

The task force will provide updated information to the administration, which it will then pass on to constituents. The group also will help with decision-making in determining whether public events should continue.

The Hal’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was recently cancelled as a result of coronavirus fears.

Meanwhile, the mayor is urging all citizens 65 years or older, with underlying health conditions, to stay home or avoid gatherings of over 200 people.

“We want to urge everyone to maintain proper handwashing and proper hygiene,” he said. “if you’re sick, stay home and exercise social distancing practices.”

Lumumba said no decisions had been made about whether JPS would be closed, but said he and school leaders were monitoring the situation. Any decision would be made in consultation with health department officials, he said.

He was not aware of any cases of coronavirus infection in Jackson at the time of the press conference. However, he said some residents in Jackson had been tested. He did not know where those residents lived or how many patients had been tested.

“We want to maintain best procedures to prevent the spread of the disease, where it may be,” he said.

Several private schools on the Northside said they would extend spring break an extra day to study the coronavirus situation. Schools like JA also announced that students who had traveled to Europe would need to wait 14 days before returning to class.