Madison County supervisors hammer out road projects

After a bid was accepted for $5.7 million in short-term borrowing, the Madison County board of supervisors wasted no time throwing their respective projects into the ring.

Outgoing District Four Supervisor David Bishop got the ball rolling when he made a motion to fund the paving of Virlilia Road at a cost of $450,000, which he requested be funded out of short-term borrowing.

His motion also included authorizing the issuance of purchase orders for asphalt and for the rental of paving equipment.

District Two Supervisor Trey Baxter said he would second the motion, but said he had a couple of roads he would like to add to be funded with short-term borrowing, including Dewees Road, with a cost of $210,000; Bozeman Road, $175,000; Sharpe Road, $165,000; Cherry Brook, $50,000; Old Mannsdale, $200,000; Devlin Springs, $248,000; and Annandale, $200,000.

District One Supervisor Sheila Jones added some roads and drainage work in the mix, including repaving Clarkdell Road, drainage work on Yandell Road and topcoat on Aulenbrock Drive and repaving Old Rice Road.

“We’ve got to purchase the easements to get onto all this property to do the water work,” Jones said. The easements are projected to cost $100,000.

Jones said the drainage work on Yandell Road near Madison Crossing Elementary School would cost around $400,000 to fix, and the Clarkdell repaving would cost approximately $450,000.

Yandell drainage and the topcoat on Aulenbrock would cost approximately $500,000, and Old Rice Road would cost $310,000.

District Five Supervisor Paul Griffin added Martin Luther King Drive, Way Road flooding, Smith-Carr Road, King Ranch Road and sidewalks in the city of Canton.

District Three Supervisor Gerald Steen added Steed Road, from Highland Colony Parkway to Richardson Road, at a cost of $230,000; School Street, from Pear Orchard to Perkins to Commerce Park Drive, $300,000; Ridgeland Avenue, $250,000; Dinsmor subdivision, $100,000; St. Augustine, from Rice Road to Highway 51, $400,000; Pebble Creek from Highway 51 to Cobblestone subdivision, $50,000; and Old Canton Road south of St. Augustine intersection $50,000.

In Flora, Steed added Center Street, Jones, Braxton, Clarks, Hawkins, Central Boulevard and Second Street, all for $650,000.

The board instructed board attorney Katie Bryant-Snell to move forward with drafting interlocal agreements with the cities in which several of the roads are located.

An interlocal agreement with the city of Madison would include Old Mannsdale and Bozeman Roads, St. Augustine Drive, Pebble Creek and Old Canton Road south of St. Augustine for rebuilding, overlay and striping.

The interlocal agreement with the city of Ridgeland would include Steed Road, Perkins Street, School Street, Ridgeland Avenue and Dinsmor subdivision for rebuilding, overlay and striping.

Baxter said none of the roads have been added to the bond. In fact, he said the only road to be worked on this year is Virlilia Road.

“We have budget limitations,” Baxter said. “The new board will commit the rest of the money next year.”