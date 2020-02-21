Madison couple arrested for felony shoplifting, firearm charges

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, at approximately 5:28 PM, the Madison Police Department received information from Loss Prevention employees of Walmart located at 227 Grandview Boulevard in Madison that there was a male subject shoplifting in the store. As the male subject approached the grocery exit of the store the loss prevention employees identified themselves in an attempt to stop him at which time the male subject exited the store into the parking lot, produced a handgun and fired two shots in the air. The male subject then entered a red Cadillac sedan driven by another male subject. As this was occurring a female subject exited the Cadillac sedan and began to flee on foot through the parking lot.

At this time officers were arriving on the scene. As they approached the vehicle containing the two male subjects, the male who had discharged the weapon, jumped out of the vehicle and also fled on foot. Officers gave chase and caught the male subject near Interstate 55 behind Walmart. The firearm, a Taurus .380 semi-automatic pistol, was recovered from the subject. The male driver of the vehicle was also apprehended. Approximately $2,000 worth of Walmart merchandise was recovered from the vehicle which included miscellaneous grocery and other items.

Other officers who had arrived on the scene apprehended the female subject near the Shell Fuel Station near the Walmart. No officers, Walmart employees, or members of the public were injured during this incident. The male subject who discharged the firearm, who remains unidentified at this time, was transported to the University of MS Medical Center due to self-admitted illegal narcotics ingestion. Upon his release from the hospital he will be charged with Felony Shoplifting, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. The female subject was also transported to the University of MS Medical Center due to a previous surgery wound which she reported had become aggravated during her attempt to flee the store. She was identified as Stephanie A. Collom, age 27, of Jackson, MS. Upon her release from the hospital she will be charged with Accessory to Felony Shoplifting. The male driver of the vehicle was identified as Conerly Chapman, age 33, of Jackson, MS. He has been charged with Accessory to Felony Shoplifting.

More charges are possible as the investigation of this incident continues.