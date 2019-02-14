Madison mayor stays focused on continuing city’s success and safety

Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler said her goal for 2019 is to continue building on the city’s success, safety and overall quality of life that earned Madison national accolades in 2018.

“We will stay focused on maintaining the strong and safe environment we have and to build upon that,” Butler said. “The best is yet to be.”

In 2018, Madison topped the lists for Mississippi’s Most Successful City, Safest City, and Best City to Live in Mississippi.

“These nationally recognized groups’ selections of Madison for these honors confirm what we already know – that Madison offers the best of everything and we’re proud to call it home,” Butler said. “Our residents truly make this Hometown, Mississippi.”

Career website Zippia compiled data to recognize the Most Successful City in each state, based on median income, low unemployment and the percent of residents over 25 with a bachelor’s degree.

Madison has a median income of $100,978, an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent and an education rate of 62.5 percent of adult residents holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.

State Sen. Walter Michel and Rep. Cory Wilson extended the congratulations of the Mississippi Legislature to the city by presenting a proclamation approved in a special session recognizing Madison’s achievement as Most Successful City.

The website Safewise recognized Madison for its low crime rate as Mississippi’s Safest City. Based on FBI crime statistics, Madison has a low rate of 0.54 violent crimes for 1,000 residents and the state’s lowest property crime rate of 7.58 per 1,000 residents.

“We know safety is critical to Madison’s continued economic development and our citizens’ high quality of life,” Butler said. “Ensuring Police Chief Gene Waldrop has all the tools and financial resources he needs to do his job effectively is our top priority.”

Capping the year was Madison’s designation as the Best City to Live in Mississippi.

USA Today reprinted the analysis by 24/7 Wall Street that looked at affordability, economy, quality of life and community to determine the top city in each state.

More than two dozen measures were weighed in honoring Madison, which has seen a more than 7.1 percent increase in population in the past five years and has a median home value of $243,500.

During the 2019 legislative session, Butler said the city will closely monitor any pending legislation that might affect the city.