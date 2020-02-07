Mardi Gras Fun: St. Richard plans Krewe de Cardinal Carnival Ball

St. Richard Catholic School will host the seventh annual Krewe de Cardinal Carnival Ball at The South Warehouse on February 21 from 7-11 p.m. Krewe de Cardinal is one of Jackson’s biggest Mardi Gras balls. This year’s proceeds will go towards major playground renovations for the upper elementary students. The Epic Funk Brass Band will perform followed by late night DJ AJC! The event will also feature a silent and live auction. Planning the party are (from left, back) Amy Butler, Sarah Smith, Susan Steckler, Alissa Joseph; and (front) Anne Stanton, Jennifer David, Temekia Jackson and Meredith McCullough. For more information, call 601-366-1157 or visit www.strichardschool.org.