Mayor issues statement on CAO censure

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued this statement today, in response to the censure of his chief administrative officer, Robert Blaine.

Blaine was censured by the council on February 4.

“I would like to reiterate the comments I made yesterday in support of or CAO and my gratitude for all the great work he has done for the City. He has not only done an excellent job on behalf of the citizens, he’s done so in great sacrifice for himself and his family.

To explain the circumstances, first I want to tell you the purpose behind the contract. The contract was an effort to rectify the fact that our billing software were on servers that continue to crash our water sewer billing system. Those crashes were leading to a failure to get bills out and stranding bills so we found ourselves in an emergency circumstance. That scope of work was presented to council and it was expressed the need to rectify.

The decision was made that we were going to take the data off the servers and put them in a cloud to secure them and make certain we wouldn’t have that problem anymore. A contract was presented to council. The contract was approved by the council and it was approved unanimously. They knew Experts Solutions, a company that had done work, not only earlier in this Administration, but had worked for the City predating this Administration. Not only was the contract presented but the work was performed. It was later noticed by the Administration Office that the scope of the work had exceeded the contract order and had gone past the period of time. Once that was noticed, it was reported to my office.

We called the City Attorney and we self-reported to the council. We felt that it was important that we be transparent and let them know that this error had occurred. I want to make it clear in this, as the suggestion has been made in some way that this was based on a relationship to myself that this contract was awarded. First and foremost, as I stated in the beginning of my remarks, this is a company that has done work with the City of Jackson before I even came in office. This also was a company that council obviously had approval for it because they unanimously supported this next area of work.

Lastly, as we acknowledged the error, we self-reported it and we also supported the action to take legal action against the company. If this was based on a relationship or steering some type of contract, I don’t think anyone steers a contract and self-reports an error. And then after self-reporting an error, they support legal action to take against the company. In order to further support the position and the information that this was in error, there are a few documents that are critical to tell the story.

The first I have is the email chain from the CAO’s Office. An email chain that says ‘He’s still working under contract. There is no end date to it.’ So it was made in an honest error that there was no end date to it. Next, I present the contract. The contract has stated no end date in it. Someone who reviews the contract for the work that we were doing for this emergency circumstance to save the City from financial challenge, will see there’s no end date so they were operating under good faith that they believed there was no expiration date.

Where the error was discovered was the reconciling of the contract with the order. It is the order that stated it had to be done within the prescribed period of time and for the amount of money that was recognized. What is unique in this circumstance is that this Administration had the integrity to self-report the error not that there was some effort to do anything nefarious.

There has been an effort to weaponize our transparency. There has been an effort to take what we wanted to demonstrate open and honestly and use it for political gain. Sometimes as Mayor, you make a decision not to speak to things that you see that are politically based because it is beneath the Office and it is not what the citizens want you to focus on. But it is very clear that there’s an effort by a certain council person to look for any opportunity to score political points on things that he knows were not done in any nefarious intent. In fact, if he believes that there was some nefarious intent or the contract was not justified then you must ask Councilman Banks why he voted for it?

Going forward with what we know, is that we can’t make these types of errors. More importantly, we would hope that the constituents know that in the event that an error occurs they have an Administration which will be forthcoming and take the appropriate steps to rectify it.

I want to be able to present the data as people make allegations that charge this Administration with anything less than being of integrity and working in the best interest of the citizens.”