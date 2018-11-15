Metro Ballet presents Nutcracker

The Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet, under the artistic direction of Jennifer Beasley, will present their annual production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” December 8-9 at the Jackson Academy Performing Arts Center. Professional guest artists will join the cast of more than 100 local dancers in the company’s 26th annual presentation of the classic holiday ballet. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. December 8, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9. The “Nutcracker Sweet” Tea Parties will follow the matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Dancers include (from left, back) \Bella Bach, Sydney Sanders, Mae Correro, Thalia Graves, Annalee LeDuff, Kristen Miller, Abby McCaughan; (third row) Anna Claire Nelson, Mattie Grace Morris, Taylor Binkley; (second row) Summer Rives, Grace Gardner, Rebecca Trowbridge, Adam Maatallah, Emily Garner; (front) Caroline Ellis, Anna Kate Hamilton, Hart Maley, Catelyn Winders, Mary Emerson Swindell. For more information, call 601-853-4508.