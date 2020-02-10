MIllsaps has new head football coach

Millsaps College has hired Isaac Carter as its new head football coach. Carter comes to Millsaps from Mt. San Antonio College, a community college in Walnut, CA, where he has worked as defensive coordinator and professor of kinesiology since May 2017.

Carter replaces former head coach Aaron Pelch, who in January 2020 was named as athletic director for Millsaps.

“I would like to start off by thanking my Lord, Jesus Christ, for the many blessings in my life. Millsaps College is truly one of those blessings,” Carter said. “I would also like to thank Dr. Robert Pearigen, Aaron Pelch, and the entire group of Millsaps family involved in the interview process who saw me as the person to take over the football program.

“Millsaps is a solid program and my goal is to figure out a way of going from good to great. I am very excited about this challenge and opportunity to do so, and along the way help build up these young men, not just to be common men, but uncommon men. Men who will embrace competition, hard work, accountability and how to respond to failure that may come up in life. I love this great game of football and I can’t wait to get started.

“Lastly, I would to thank my wife Nicole for saying yes, to yet another journey of many that we have gone on together in 19 years.”

Pelch shared his own enthusiasm for Carter’s hiring.

“We are very excited about hiring Isaac Carter as our new head football coach at Millsaps and welcoming his family to Jackson,” Pelch said. “Isaac has a passion for working with student-athletes and mentoring their growth in a holistic way that matches the mission of Millsaps College. His knowledge of football is outstanding, and he has a long track record of success on the field as well as proven success as a recruiter. I’m looking forward to seeing the program grow and succeed on the field, in the classroom, and in the community under his leadership for many years to come.”

Carter has extensive experience as a defensive coach, with stints at Colorado School of Mines, Whittier College, Las Vegas Locomotives (UFL), Colorado College, Princeton University, and New Mexico Highlands University.