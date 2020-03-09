Mississippi losing population

A new study found that Mississippi is one of just nine states that saw a decrease in its population over the last year. The report, by 360 Quote, ranked states by the percentage change in population from 2017 to 2018, taking into account births, deaths, international migration, and domestic migration.

The analysis found that Mississippi is one of just nine states that saw a decrease in its population over the last year. Here is a summary of the data for Mississippi:

Percent change in population: -0.10%

Total population growth (2017 to 2018): -3,133

Births: 36,319

Deaths: 31,356

International migration: 2,749

Domestic migration: -10,818

Recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that population growth in the U.S. has reached its lowest level since 1937 despite recent gains in immigration. The long-term downward trend is the result of a declining birth rate and increased deaths, especially among America’s aging white population.

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Percent change in population: 0.62%

Total population growth (2017 to 2018): 2,020,313

Births: 3,855,500

Deaths: 2,814,013

International migration: 978,826

Domestic migration: Not applicable

While population growth has slowed at the national level, population changes at the state and city level vary widely. Between 2017 and 2018, all but nine states saw their populations rise. Texas, Florida, California, and Arizona experienced the largest absolute population increases. At the other end of the spectrum, New York, Illinois, West Virginia, and Louisiana experienced the largest absolute population decreases, largely as a result of residents moving out-of-state.

While Texas, Florida, and Arizona also lead the country in net domestic migration (people moving in from other states), California ranks second only to New York for having the most people leaving the state. New Jersey and Illinois are also prominent among the long list of states losing swaths of residents to other states.