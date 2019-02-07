Mississippi Opera to present The Truth About Love Feb. 11

MississippI Opera will present an original cabaret featuring performers and real-life married couple, Michael Bunchman and Jessica Medoff.

“The Truth About Love ... and the Usual Lies” is a musical journey through the ups and downs of love with songs from Kurt Weill’s “Street Scene,” songs by William Bolcom, and American popular classics.

When asked about their inspiration for this show, Bunchman and Medoff said they wanted to “tell a story using songs from all genres, bring a little bit of the formal recital repertoire onto a casual stage, then couple it with a belter tune from a contemporary musical.” The result is a journey about a young woman’s discovery of love in all its quirky variations, both through falling into it and falling out of it.

The pair has created and performed multiple cross-genre recitals for companies across the country, including Santa Barbara Opera, El Paso Opera, Oregon Cabaret Theater, Natchez Festival of Music, the Las Cruces Symphony, FestivalSouth and The Cell Theater in New York City. They were honored to have toured with Garrison Keillor and A Prairie Home Companion in The Netherlands, Scotland and Norway.

In addition, Medoff is also active as a film and television actress and starred in the feature film The Heart Outright. In September 2018, she began shooting the feature film, Walking with Herb, which co-stars Edward James Olmos and George Lopez.

The performance is February 11 at Duling Hall, 622 Duling Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. with cash bar. Performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at the door, by phone at 601-960-2300.