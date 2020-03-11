Mississippi Unemployment Up

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest report and unfortunately Mississippi was the only state in the nation to show an increase in unemployment, giving our state the second highest unemployment rate in the nation.

The report states:

Ten states had significant unemployment rate decreases in 2019, the largest of which occurred in Alabama (-0.9 percentage point) and South Carolina (-0.7 point). Mississippi had the only over-the-year rate increase (+0.6 percentage point). The remaining 39 states and the District of Columbia had annual average jobless rates in 2019 that were not appreciably different from those of the previous year, though some had changes that were at least as large numerically as the significant changes.

For more information go to:

https://www.bls.gov/news.release/srgune.nr0.htm