More erosion along White Oak Creek

Sat, 02/22/2020 - 12:45pm

Erosion continues to eat away at the banks of White Oak Creek, as evidenced by a recent tree falling behind a home in the 5000 block of River Thames Road.

Because of development upstream, along with torrential downpours recently, the creek continues to eat away at its banks, taking away the yards of homeowners.

Recently, Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote shared this picture of a tree that had fallen as a result of continued erosion and the recent Pearl River flood.

The river flooded in mid-February, rising more than eight feet above flood stage.

During that time, White Oak Creek also rose from its normal height of around five feet to just under 20 feet, according to data collected at the creek’s Westbrook Road monitor.

The monitor was put in place by the U.S. Geological Survey to collect data on creek flows.

As of February 22, the creek had fallen to just above 10 feet, according to USGS data.

 

White Oak Creek stretches from Bridgewater Boulevard in Ridgeland to Hanging Moss Creek in Jackson. Along that journey, it cuts through both business and residential areas, including neighborhoods along Briarfield Road, River Thames Road and Carolwood Drive.

 

