Special Olympics hosts fundraiser

Special Olympics Mississippi Capital Area 8 will host its eighth annual Mudbug Mambo fundraiser June 4 at the Crawdad Hole from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and includes the choice of a crawfish or shrimp plate, beverage and dessert. There will also be a silent auction and door prizes. Music will be presented by Suzy’s C=Sounds. For more information call Sandy Showah, 770-241-1366, or Susan Gadd, 808-286-3861. Shown are (from left, back) Stuart Brabham, Erin Showah, Kyle Dutiel, Luke Robinson, Jason Smith; (front) Susan Gadd, Vikki Harvey and Brooks Chance.