Special Olympics hosts fundraiser

Special Olympics Mississippi Capital Area 8 will host its eighth annual Mudbug Mambo fundraiser June 4 at the Crawdad Hole from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and includes the choice of a crawfish or shrimp plate, beverage and dessert. There will also be a silent auction and door prizes. Music will be presented by Suzy’s C=Sounds. For more information call Sandy Showah, 770-241-1366, or Susan Gadd, 808-286-3861. Shown are (from left, back) Stuart Brabham, Erin Showah, Kyle Dutiel, Luke Robinson, Jason Smith; (front) Susan Gadd, Vikki Harvey and Brooks Chance.

Recent bill could be contributing to increase in vagrancy

Aaron Pelch

Aaron Pelch, interim athletic director and head football coach at Millsaps College, has been formally named as athletic director. Pelch will continue to serve as head football coach.

