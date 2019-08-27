New greens at Patrick Farms are ready!

Randy Watkins, President/CEO of Randy Watkins Golf Group, announced today that Patrick Farms Golf Club will reopen after extensive renovations on Friday, September 6, 2019. The award-winning course, which opened in 1999, closed in June for major renovations to its greens, bunkers and upgrading many other aesthetic improvements.

The greens have been reshaped and sprigged with mini-verde Bermuda grass and are in beautiful condition. Watkins says getting the course back open in eight weeks can be attributed to a lot of hard workfrom a team of dedicated people.

“The unwavering support and encouragement from our members and frequent guests have been amazing. It is a testament to their love for golf and for Patrick Farms. Having two other courses in our family, Lake Caroline Golf Club and Whisper Lake Country Club, both in Madison, has made it easy for our members to continue to play golf “at home” this summer.

This is good news for the Pearl/Brandon area, which will benefit from the revenue and beauty the course provides. We couldn’t be happier or more excited to show off our new and improved golf course.” Rates for the public including golf cart are only $38.50 on weekdays and $48.50 on weekends and holidays. Memberships are available for as low as $99/month. For membership information, please email info@randywatkinsgolf.com. To book your tee time, you may call Patrick Farms Golf Club at 601-664-0304 or visit www.randywatkinsgolf.com.

Randy Watkins Golf Group owns and operates three private and semi-private 18-hole golf courses in the Jackson, MS area - Lake Caroline Golf Club, Whisper Lake Country Club and Patrick Farms Golf Club. Since 1994, RWGG has promoted the metro Jackson golf experience by offering high caliber courses, state-of-the-art facilities, a professional staff and flexible memberships for every lifestyle.

Our pro shops are stocked with gear, apparel, and offer custom club fittings and lessons by our golf professionals. At RWGG, we create outstanding golf experiences for every level of player, and strive to develop the next generation of golfers through our junior program. We embrace the purity of the game and respect the tradition of the sport of kings.