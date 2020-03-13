N'side worship services modified in response to COVID-19

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, several houses of worship in the metro area will be canceling or going online for upcoming services.

First Baptist Church of Jackson

According to its website, First Baptist Church of Jackson will have a streaming Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.

“This Sunday, March 15, First Baptist Jackson will have Streaming Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Our corporate worship will be held online ONLY. You will engage in worship led by our interim worship leader, Michael Gibson, and Senior Pastor Chip Stevens will deliver his message. So, charge up your computers on Saturday night, and invite family and friends to join you online,” FBC Jackson’s website states.

Additionally, all weekly activities including Bible Studies, Mom’s Day Out, Preschool, Kids, Student, and College, and Music Ministry activities are canceled for the week of March 15 – March 21.’

Beth Israel Congregation

Shabbat Services for March 13 and March 14 have been canceled. Saturday Torah study is also canceled. Worship services and adult education for the following week will be shifted to a live-stream platform, according to an email from Rabbi Joseph Rosen.

Broadmoor Baptist Church

Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison will have online Sunday morning services on March 15, 22 and 29. Services will be live-streamed at 9:15 a.m. and rebroadcast at 10:45, the church’s website reads. Life Group activities will not be held on those dates. Wednesday evening events slated for March 18 and 25 also will not be held.

Pinelake Church

Leaders with Pinelake Church have also decided to nix in-person worship services for March 15, and cancel all gatherings on campus for the dates of March 15-20.

Sunday worship service can be streamed at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. at livestreamingpinelake.org and on the church’s Facebook page, according to a Pinelake email.

Ridgecrest Baptist Church

On Sunday, March 15, Ridgecrest will offer an online service only, according to its website. Life groups, corporate gathering and Sunday night activities are cancelled. The parent night slated for Monday, March 16, has been postponed.

Christ United Methodist

Services have been canceled at some churches, including March 15 services at Christ United Methodist Church. Sunday morning nursery, adult Sunday School, children’s Sunday school and youth Sunday school that day have also been canceled, according to Christ United’s webpage.

It was not known if the church was streaming services.