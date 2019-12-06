The Nutcracker: Ballet Mississippi presents classic

Ballet Mississippi will celebrate 25 years of The Nutcracker production December 6 through December 8. The stage at Thalia Mara Hall will be filled with 114 dancers bringing E.T.A Hoffman’s classic holiday story to life. Some of the dancers include (from left, back) Frances Claire Jackson, Jordan Williams, Jordan Ann Winborne, Kimberly Blount, Sarea Martin, Aislynn McCarron and Ann Melton Hewitt; and (front) Frances Madden, Mikayla Jones, Emery Harp, McClain Morgan and Mary Scott Garrard. Tickets are available online at www.balletms.com or at the door. For more information, call 601-960-1560.