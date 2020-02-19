One Lake report submitted to assistant secretary of the Army for final review

Local leaders have submitted the final draft report on the One Lake Project to the U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Army for final review.

The news comes as the metro area begins recovery from the most recent flood from the Pearl River.

Recently, the river rose to more than eight feet above flood stage, causing major flooding in Northeast Jackson, Ridgeland and Flowood.

Officials with the Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District, the local sponsor of One Lake, are hoping the floods will spur the secretary of the army to fast-track the approval process.

Once submitted, the secretary has six months to sign off on the project, according to Rankin-Hinds board member Leland Speed.

“I’m very optimistic about it going forward, now if we can expedite it,” he said.

One Lake calls for the creation of a 1,500-acre lake on the Pearl River that would run from just north of Lakeland Drive to south of I-20 near Richland. It would have prevented most, if not all, of the flooding that had occurred this month.

(One Lake map pictured below.)

The news also comes months after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a report saying One Lake would have a negligible impact on the environment and on two endangered species living in the project’s footprint.

The secretary’s review will be the final step in a grueling evaluation process that has included reviews by the Vicksburg corps, a second corps office unaffiliated with the project, and other government agencies.

An update on the project will be given at a special called meeting of the Rankin-Hinds levee board Friday. The meeting is at 10 a.m. at Flowood City Hall.

Meanwhile, floodwaters continued to subside, as the Pearl River levels had dropped. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported that the river had fallen to 34.6 feet and was falling. Even so, the metro area remains under a flash flood warning until Friday night, as more rain is in the forecast.

Check out more details on the river in the chart below: