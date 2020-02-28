Park grant sought

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) board is looking to make some improvements at Lakeshore Park by seeking a federal grant.

If selected for the Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG), PRVWSD would build an ADA-accessible pier for kayaking and swimming and a trail to connect the current parking area to the pier with the funds.

The PRVWSD board voted last week to submit the project proposal to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. The grant would provide funds of up to $120,000, which PRVWSD would match 80/20.

However, Chief Engineer Greg Burgess said the project is projected to cost over $188,000. So, the PRVWSD would need to pay more than $30,000 to complete the project.

Burgess said they are looking at installing the pier off the beach area where the stage is typically set up for the reservoir’s annual Fourth of July event.

There is an existing pier, which Burgess said is in need of repair.

“We have a great grant opportunity to help us with that,” he said. “The concept is a smaller pier than what it is with a kayak launch on one end.”

The next steps include submitting the project proposal. Then, the first round of selections will take place, and PRVWSD will need to submit a second application addressing environmental factors.

Funds will be awarded to selected applicants around October, according to Burgess.