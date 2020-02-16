Pearl River level still under shooting forecasts

Pearl River water levels continue to undershoot forecasts, which is good news. Saturday night at 6 p.m. the spillway outflow was increased about 20 percent which officials fear will dramatically increase the water level. So far this increased spillway outflow has not moved the flood needle much, at least according to the National Weather Service gauges. But the full effect of this discharge are predicted to top out at 6 p.m. on Sunday, so the next 12 hours are critical for many Northsiders.

Overnight rains were relatively light and mainly south of the Pearl River drainage basin, more good news.

Here's the link to ongoing forecasts:

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=jacm6&wfo=jan