Petition started seeking approval for bowling alley at Grandview Cinema

By NIKKI ROWELL,
  • 389 reads
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 12:15pm

Malco has hit a bit of a roadblock in its efforts to convert two auditoriums at the Grandview Cinema and IMAX in Madison into a small bowling alley.

According to Malco attorney Bill Featherson, the problem they ran into is that the property the movie theater is located on is zoned C-2, and the only mention of bowling alleys in the city’s zoning ordinance is for property zoned C-5.

However, the language in the city’s zoning ordinance for C-2 property also includes a provision for other uses upon approval from the mayor and board of aldermen.

Featherson said instead of seeking a variance or to rezone the property, Malco is simply asking for the city’s approval for the project.

The project was approved by the city’s planning and zoning board but was tabled until the March 17 meeting of the Madison board of aldermen.

In response, Malco has started a petition on Change.org, which states “city officials are resisting this proposal.” Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler declined to comment at this time.

The petition also states: “Many citizens have expressed a desire for more family-friendly entertainment options within the city of Madison, Mississippi. We are proposing to convert two auditoriums at the Grandview Cinema and IMAX to a nine-lane boutique bowling area.”

As of Friday, February 21, 730 people had signed the petition.

“This is a strange situation,” Featherston said of the issue with the zoning ordinance. “The only mention of a bowling alley is in C-5, which is defined as large outdoor sports activities that constitute areas with large crowds and noises. They want them away from other commercial and residential.”

The ordinance goes on to say: “Large fully enclosed buildings that will house such activities as bowling alleys, skating rings and so forth,” Featherson said.

“This property doesn’t need to be rezoned. We just need to get aldermen and mayor to approve the small bowling alley,” he said.

In addition, Featherson said the bowling team at Madison Central High School would also benefit from a local bowling alley.

Breaking News

Eight Days of Hope helps the Northside
Eight Days of Hope, a Tupelo based Christian organization, was picking up flood debris and trash... READ MORE

Obituaries

Dr. Martin "Mart" McMullan
Dr. Martin "Mart" McMullan, one of Mississippi's most prominent cardiovascular surgeons, died on... READ MORE
Martha Hardage Magee
Kenneth Samuel "Ken" Pace, Jr.
David Eugene Vinson
Hal Johnston
James McKenzie Baird, Jr.

Social

5 things you didn't know about Susan Garrard
1. She attended school at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan. 2. On Wednesday night, you can find her meeting her friends for their weekly sushi date.
Global studies
Library stockers
Tailgate party
School spirit
Most Charming

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.