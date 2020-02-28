Petition started seeking approval for bowling alley at Grandview Cinema

Malco has hit a bit of a roadblock in its efforts to convert two auditoriums at the Grandview Cinema and IMAX in Madison into a small bowling alley.

According to Malco attorney Bill Featherson, the problem they ran into is that the property the movie theater is located on is zoned C-2, and the only mention of bowling alleys in the city’s zoning ordinance is for property zoned C-5.

However, the language in the city’s zoning ordinance for C-2 property also includes a provision for other uses upon approval from the mayor and board of aldermen.

Featherson said instead of seeking a variance or to rezone the property, Malco is simply asking for the city’s approval for the project.

The project was approved by the city’s planning and zoning board but was tabled until the March 17 meeting of the Madison board of aldermen.

In response, Malco has started a petition on Change.org, which states “city officials are resisting this proposal.” Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler declined to comment at this time.

The petition also states: “Many citizens have expressed a desire for more family-friendly entertainment options within the city of Madison, Mississippi. We are proposing to convert two auditoriums at the Grandview Cinema and IMAX to a nine-lane boutique bowling area.”

As of Friday, February 21, 730 people had signed the petition.

“This is a strange situation,” Featherston said of the issue with the zoning ordinance. “The only mention of a bowling alley is in C-5, which is defined as large outdoor sports activities that constitute areas with large crowds and noises. They want them away from other commercial and residential.”

The ordinance goes on to say: “Large fully enclosed buildings that will house such activities as bowling alleys, skating rings and so forth,” Featherson said.

“This property doesn’t need to be rezoned. We just need to get aldermen and mayor to approve the small bowling alley,” he said.

In addition, Featherson said the bowling team at Madison Central High School would also benefit from a local bowling alley.