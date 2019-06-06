Pothole Patrol

Since May more than 400 potholes in North Jackson repaired

The Northside has about 400 fewer potholes, thanks to the efforts of Hinds County road crews and District One Supervisor Robert Graham.

About a month ago, Graham urged Northsiders to call him to report potholes and other road problems.

Since then, the supervisor has fielded hundreds of calls and has dispatched road crews and private contractors to neighborhoods across the Northside.

At press time, approximately 400 potholes had been filled, with more work planned in the coming weeks. Several streets, including Kaywood Drive, have been completely repaved.

“What I want to make sure people know is if they called me and got me, we are not forgetting about them,” he said. “We will eventually get to them.

“I’m still looking at a list of 57 streets that have been reported to me.”

Since May 2, county crews have filled potholes in Rolling Meadows, Rolling-wood and the Heatherwood area.

Private contractors have been dispatched to pave streets in conditions too poor for pothole repair.

“We had to do a really big job on Lelia Drive and Southerland Drive,” he said. “Southerland is so bad that we have to pave that.”

Contractors also repaved Kaywood Drive from Hialeah Drive to River Thames Road. “I got calls from I don’t know how many people saying how thankful they were that it was done,” Graham said.

Kaywood runs between Old Canton Road and River Thames Road. A street evaluation conducted by Stantec Consultants six years ago showed that the section of the street between Reddoch Road and River Thames had zero to four years of remaining service life.

“We’re in the process of getting ready to pave Brussels Drive. We got the interlocal agreement back from (the city of) Jackson and should be starting on that in the next week and a half.”

Brussels also was listed in “poor” condition according to the Stantec report.

Derek Ginn, a Heatherwood resident, said the repaving will help preserve his neighborhood’s property values and give residents another reason to stay in the capital city.

He previously recorded and posted a video of a real estate agent’s son filling potholes in the neighborhood, to help his father sell a house there.

“If the neighborhood streets go down, it gives people one more reason to move to the suburbs,” he said. “It’s one of those things that shouldn’t be neglected.”

Hinds County has been filling potholes in the city for years but stepped up efforts earlier this year.

In February, the board of supervisors allocated an additional $100,000 on top of the county’s road budget, strictly for pothole maintenance in Jackson.

“One reason we’re working at warp-like speed is at the beginning of June, most of the major contractors will pull off and start working for MDOT,” he said. “June signifies the beginning of paving season.”

Graham didn’t know how long the funding would last and hopes more can be allocated once it runs out.

“We’re going to look for this to be an ongoing project,” he said. “Maintenance is a number one issue. If you don’t attend to what’s going on, a small pothole becomes a big pothole.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the Sun previously that he welcomed the help. “The city’s needs are so immense that we’d like to embrace every willing partner, group or person operating out of good will and sincerity,” he said.