Power lines down on Northeast Drive

By WYATT EMMERICH,
  • 471 reads
Sat, 01/11/2020 - 5:11pm

Wet soil caused by lots of rain caused a tree to fall across powerlines along Northeast Drive in Jackson's LOHO neighborhood between Ridgewood Road and Eastover Drive. Twenty-five homes along Northeast Drive lost power. Northsider Bill Latham said it fell despite little wind at the time. "Thank God nobody was hurt. The tree could have fallen on a car or somebody walking down the street. This is a small problem."

Breaking News

Power lines down on Northeast Drive
Wet soil caused by lots of rain caused a tree to fall across powerlines along Northeast Drive in... READ MORE

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.