Power lines down on Northeast Drive

Power lines down on Northeast DriveBy WYATT EMMERICH,
Sat, 01/11/2020 - 5:11pm
Wet soil caused by lots of rain caused a tree to fall across powerlines along Northeast Drive in Jackson's LOHO neighborhood between Ridgewood Road and Eastover Drive. Twenty-five homes along Northeast Drive lost power. Northsider Bill Latham said it fell despite little wind at the time. "Thank God nobody was hurt. The tree could have fallen on a car or somebody walking down the street. This is a small problem."