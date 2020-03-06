Progress Slowed

Crews are still hard at work on the North State Street Reconstruction Project, even though rain has slowed the progress.

Construction on the $19.5 million project began two years ago and is expected to wrap up this fall, weather pending.

The project is slightly behind schedule as a result of the rains late last year and early this year. It was initially expected to wrap up this summer.

Engineering Manager Charles Williams, though, believes that once the remaining utility work is completed, crews will have the wind at their backs.

“It depends on what kind of weather we get over the next couple of weeks and what they’re able to do,” he said. “The sidewalks and other stuff ought to go pretty quick.”

Last week, crews were replacing water and sewer lines in the roadbed between Meadowbrook Road and Northside Drive.

Elsewhere along North State, the first level of asphalt has been poured. Workers still have to pour the final surface coats and sod and seed the areas, Williams said.

“The project includes completely rebuilding approximately two miles of North State, from Sheppard Road to Hartfield Street, and replacing the water and sewer mains underneath.

Work includes removing the existing road, replacing and repairing the water and sewer lines underneath it, and building a new road and sidewalks on top. As part of the project, State will be reduced from four lanes to two between Hartfield and Choctaw Road and to two lanes and a turn lane from Choctaw to Sheppard.

Hemphill Construction is contractor and was brought on by the city in 2018.

The project is being paid for with a portion of a $19.5 million federal “Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery,” or TIGER, Grant, as well as funds from Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

About 8,100 vehicles a day travel the street near Hartfield, while 12,000 vehicles a day travel North State north of Meadowbrook and 14,000 travel the street around Sheppard.

Jackson has had to rely on federal and state dollars to repair the roadway, largely because of its shrinking tax base and dwindling revenues.

State Street, north of County Line Road, turns into U.S. 51 and is maintained by the state.

Meanwhile, south of County Line, the thoroughfare is the responsibility of the city.

The state began deeding over State Street in the 1950s. The final section was handed over to Jackson in 1974, after city and state officials determined traffic use along the roadway was mostly local, and that the road no longer formed a substantial part of the state highway system.