Reservoir officials to begin releasing more water into Pearl today.

Officials with the Ross Barnett Reservoir said today that they were nearing capacity and would begin releasing more water beginning late this afternoon.

Seven inches of rain fell in the Pearl River basin this week, and the lake was being used by Pearl River Valley Water Supply District officials to store the runoff, to prevent releasing too much water downstream into the already swollen Pearl River.

The river is expected to crest at 38 feet Sunday, about a foot lower than it did in the 1983 Pearl River Flood.

“We committed to allow time for the people downstream to evacuate and prepare, and we will hold to that promise as long as we can,” said John Sigman, PRVWSD general manager. “Our plan is to hold the discharge through the dam at the current level through today at 6 p.m., and then we will slowly start increasing the flow. We will reach capacity and have no option but to release the water.”

Sigman said the plan was to slowly take the release up to match the inflow, which should create a flow of 80,000 cubic feet per second through the dam.

The reservoir was at 297.8 feet above sea level and on a fast rise. The week began with a level of 295.1.