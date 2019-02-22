Ridgeland to break ground on disc golf course

Ridgeland’s Healthiest Hometown Committee is excited to announce the addition of an 18-hole disc golf course. This project is the result of Ridgeland being named the Healthiest Hometown in 2018, receiving a $50,000 award from the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Foundation.

To help showcase the newest recreation addition to the City, we will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at Old Trace Park at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019.

“I commend the Healthy Hometown Committee on all the hard work they have done in adding another family friendly recreation opportunity to the City of Ridgeland,” Said Mayor Gene McGee, “This will enhance our healthy quality of life in the City.”

The Disc Golf course will be located at Old Trace Park and includes 18 holes, each with a single tee location.

The average distance for holes on the course is approximately 330’ with the longest hole being approximately 480’.

The course will also include a course map at the beginning, hole signage at each tee box, number plates on each corresponding basket, multiple benches throughout the course, and additional trash receptacles.

The course layout and individual holes were designed in accordance to the PDGA recommendations and have been designed to allow multiple configurations in the future.

The course is designed to accommodate all skill levels and uses existing features and topography to create a fun and challenging experience. The project is expected to take a month to build, if weather cooperates.