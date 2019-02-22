Ridgeland to break ground on disc golf course

  • 3 reads
Fri, 02/22/2019 - 1:24pm

Ridgeland’s Healthiest Hometown Committee is excited to announce the addition of an 18-hole disc golf course. This project is the result of Ridgeland being named the Healthiest Hometown in 2018, receiving a $50,000 award from the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Foundation. 

To help showcase the newest recreation addition to the City, we will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at Old Trace Park at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019. 

“I commend the Healthy Hometown Committee on all the hard work they have done in adding another family friendly recreation opportunity to the City of Ridgeland,” Said Mayor Gene McGee, “This will enhance our healthy quality of life in the City.” 

The Disc Golf course will be located at Old Trace Park and includes 18 holes, each with a single tee location. 

The average distance for holes on the course is approximately 330’ with the longest hole being approximately 480’. 

The course will also include a course map at the beginning, hole signage at each tee box, number plates on each corresponding basket, multiple benches throughout the course, and additional trash receptacles. 

The course layout and individual holes were designed in accordance to the PDGA recommendations and have been designed to allow multiple configurations in the future. 

The course is designed to accommodate all skill levels and uses existing features and topography to create a fun and challenging experience. The project is expected to take a month to build, if weather cooperates.   

Obituaries

Holly Watkins Ruff

Holly Watkins Ruff passed away January 3. Holly was born in Jackson... READ MORE

Ann Toland Portero
William Lee Crim, Sr.
Nancy Glisan Steele
Janet L. Brackett
Ann Mary Herlihy

Social

BASKETBALL

Members of the 2018-2019 Jackson Prep varsity girls basketball team are (from left, back) Head Coach Michael McAnally, Campbell Perkins, Olivia Sasser, Julia Zouboukos, Mackenzie Shoemaker, Hannah

Honor Roll MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY
Football awards
Geography bee
Visit from Mrs. Claus
Book collectors

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.