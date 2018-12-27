rummage sale

  • 755 reads
Thu, 12/27/2018 - 2:04pm

Junior League Jumble starts January 31

The Junior League of Jackson will present its fifth annual Junior League Jumble January 31 and February 2 at the Downtown YMCA (800 E. River Pl.). The rummage sale will feature furniture, home décor, clothing, books and other household items. “Everyone loves a bargain, and Junior League Jumble is the ultimate bargain,” said 2019 Chair Ellie Word. The event will kick off with VIP hour and reveal party January 31 from 6 to 11 p.m., where guests will have first pick of inventory while enjoying drinks and food. The night will include a silent auction. The Jumble continues on Saturday with Peek and Purchase from 6  – 8 a.m. and general shopping from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Doors will close from 2 – 3 p.m. and then reopen for a half price sale from 3  – 4 p.m. on Saturday. For ticket information, visit juniorleaguejumble.com. Planning the event are (from left, back) Diane Setzer, Heather Montgomery,  Sara Tisdale, Catie Stoltzfus; (middle row) Whitney Emrich, Alicia Ainsworth, Anna Kathryn Stewart, Manisha Patel, Amber Thompson, Laura McQueen,  Kelly Wright; (front) Dawn Jones, Word and Kirke Chamblee.

 

Obituaries

Frank Henry Hagaman Jr.

Frank Henry Hagaman Jr., 96, died November 24 in Jackson. 

Kathryn Yerger Becker
William Pettit Jr.
Albert Joseph Simon
Wilborn David Kelly
Ruth Ray Brown

Social

Ringing in the New Year

Happy New Year

I do not like black-eyed peas, but I don’t want any bad luck.

                            

Dear Santa......
a conversation with Santa Claus on Christmas Eve plans
R’land couples turn giving back into family affair
CHRISTMAS PAST, CHRISTMAS PRESENT
Annual musical

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.