Junior League Jumble starts January 31

The Junior League of Jackson will present its fifth annual Junior League Jumble January 31 and February 2 at the Downtown YMCA (800 E. River Pl.). The rummage sale will feature furniture, home décor, clothing, books and other household items. “Everyone loves a bargain, and Junior League Jumble is the ultimate bargain,” said 2019 Chair Ellie Word. The event will kick off with VIP hour and reveal party January 31 from 6 to 11 p.m., where guests will have first pick of inventory while enjoying drinks and food. The night will include a silent auction. The Jumble continues on Saturday with Peek and Purchase from 6 – 8 a.m. and general shopping from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Doors will close from 2 – 3 p.m. and then reopen for a half price sale from 3 – 4 p.m. on Saturday. For ticket information, visit juniorleaguejumble.com. Planning the event are (from left, back) Diane Setzer, Heather Montgomery, Sara Tisdale, Catie Stoltzfus; (middle row) Whitney Emrich, Alicia Ainsworth, Anna Kathryn Stewart, Manisha Patel, Amber Thompson, Laura McQueen, Kelly Wright; (front) Dawn Jones, Word and Kirke Chamblee.