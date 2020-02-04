Sal & Mookie's coming to Madison

Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint is once again growing with a third Mississippi-based location planned for the Colony Crossing retail development in the City of Madison. They will move into the old Georgia Blue building.

Founded by partners Dan Blumenthal and Jeff Good in 2007 with the flagship restaurant located in the Fondren District of Jackson, Sal & Mookie’s has garnered multiple, local and statewide awards for its product offerings and service style.

“We love what we do and are thrilled that so many Mississippians enjoy the creative take on classic New York Pizza that we offer,” states Chef Dan Blumenthal, the concept’s menu and theme creator.

“Jeff and I are excited to be working with our second licensee – Patrick Munn and Hali Sappington – and we look forward to bringing our unique offerings and well-known passion for excellent service and experience to Madison County!”

Sal & Mookie’s – Madison will be located in the Colony Crossing development at the corner of Highway 463 and Bozeman Road in the space that formerly housed one of Madison’s most popular concepts – Georgia Blue. (In September of 2019, the owners of Georgia Blue moved to the opposite side of Highway 463 to expand to a building three times the size of their original space.)

Renovation construction activities for Sal & Mookie’s Madison are slated to start this month and a target opening date of early May 2020 has been set.

“This space is perfect,” shares Jeff Good, Sal & Mookie’s co-owner. “It’s as large as our Jackson location and will easily support the ice cream shop, bar, and two private dining rooms along with a great number of comfortable seating options in the main dining room. We have learned so much about what people love about our concept, and this new Madison location will allow us to do some really neat things. We cannot wait to start serving pizza and ice cream to folks who live and work in Madison!”

Sal & Mookie’s Madison LLC will be majority owned and operated by Patrick Munn and Hali Sappington, two veteran employees of BRAVO! and Sal & Mookie’s; a couple who are ready to step out on their own with a proven concept and a great location.

“Everyone loves Sal & Mookie’s and we have been so lucky that Dan and Jeff believe in us and have helped us make this dream of restaurant ownership a reality!” exclaims Patrick Munn, the Managing Member of Sal & Mookie’s Madison, LLC the formal licensee for the new location. “Dan and Jeff have been nothing but gracious in their support and vision.

As the restaurant owners of this licensed location, Hali and I are going to strive to build a team of service-minded team members focused on bringing a phenomenal experience to our guests. Dan and Jeff have long been considered among the best in the area of service and consistency, and we look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with them!”

Sal & Mookie’s Madison will start with a motivated base of customers, in that Patrick and Hali sold shares of ownership utilizing a model similar to the one that funded BRAVO! Italian Restaurant when it was launched a quarter of a century ago.

“Dan and Jeff helped us create a funding vision which matched equity from investors to traditional bank debt in an effort to provide a balanced approach to successfully capitalizing our vision,” explains Hali Sappington, co-Managing Partner. “We are thrilled to share that we have well over two dozen families invested in our business, each with a desire to see us succeed!”

Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint is a Mississippi-based Limited Liability Company with the company-owned location at 565 Taylor Street in the Fondren Neighborhood of Jackson, MS.

The company granted its first license agreement to Sal & Mookie’s – Biloxi located in the heart of downtown Biloxi at 110 Lameuse Street. Sal & Mookie's Biloxi is independently owned and operated by RKBM Restaurant Group LLC.