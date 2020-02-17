Sewer problems expected as result of flooding

  • 1433 reads
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 1:18pm

Flushing the toilet could be a problem for some Northsiders, another complication resulting from the Pearl River flood.

The river began rising last week and was expected to crest at 36.7 feet today, down more than a foot from the original expected crest of 38 feet.

The floodwaters, along with some debris, has entered Jackson’s sanitary sewer system, which could cause sewer to back up into residents’ homes.

One gas station on Old Canton Road yesterday had to refuse a customer, saying the toilet wasn’t working because water levels had risen.

“Similar to other flood events, water can enter the sanitary sewer system through groundwater infiltration and surface water inflow. When that occurs, portions of the sanitary sewer system can become filled and overflow,” said Public Works Director Robert Miller.

Miller said the city has received few reports of overflows into homes and businesses around noon on Thursday.

“However, in those areas that have been inundated with floodwaters, the sanitary sewers will have become filled and will be unusable until the floodwaters recede,” he said.

Numerous sewer lines in the city are porous, thanks to years of use and lack of maintenance.

Flooding has occurred at many locations on the Northside, including in the North Canton Club Road and Westbrook Road areas, as well as parts of Eastover.

Miller urges residents to call 311 if they experience sewer problems and to stay out of the floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Miller said the river was not expected to rise to a level that will affect operations at the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant, which handles much of the sewerage for North Jackson.

The city is currently under a state of emergency.

