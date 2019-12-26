Shanda Yates: Building relationships, learning the ropes are top priority for 2020 legislative session

As a freshman representative, newly elected District 64 Rep. Shanda Yates said priority one will be building relationships and learning the ropes at the state capitol.

The 2020 Legislative Session begins in January. Yates, a Northsider, will be one of several new faces representing the area, after defeating longtime incumbent Bill Denny in November.

“As a legislator in the minority party, I realize I’ll have little influence right out of the gate,” she said. “I plan to use my first year to solidify relationships with people, including those I (previously) had business relationships with.”

Yates had not submitted her requests for committee assignments but makes no allusions that she’ll receive appointments to key committees such as Apportionment and Elections or Appropriations.

According to House rules, representatives are to “submit a list of at least 10 committee preferences by 5 p.m., on the third calendar day of the legislative session following an election.”

Rules go on to state that legislators with less than four years of service are “guaranteed two of his or her top seven preferences unless appointed to the Appropriations or Ways and Means committees.”

An individual who has served four years or longer is guaranteed three of his or her first seven choices, according to the rules found at Ballotpedia.

“I plan to request to be on one of the judiciary committees. As an attorney, I think I can be effective there,” she said. “I also would like to request Education, since it’s something I feel strongly about – how we’re spending money, how we’re prioritizing money we’re allocating.”

Yates will push for fully funding public K-12 education, specifically the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) and for bringing teacher salaries up to the Southeastern average.

“MAEP is the most comprehensive funding plan we have at the moment. For people who say it hasn’t worked, it’s only been funded twice, so how do we know if it will work?” she asked.

The program was first implemented in 1997. According to the Parents’ Campaign, a public schools advocacy group, MAEP sets a “base cost” to provide a student with an adequate education.

Monies are then allocated, in part, based on the student cost, minus what the local community contributes, multiplied by the district’s average daily attendance. Other allocations, including funds for “high growth” districts, are included in districts’ allocations as well.

In addition to fully funding MAEP, Yates wants teacher pay raises to bring educators up to the Southeastern average.

Average pay for teachers across the nine-state Southeastern region is $50,376. By comparison, Mississippi public school educators earn on average around $43,000, according to the Georgia Association of Educators.

Yates believes that a $7,000 increase will have to be implemented over several years, rather than in one fell swoop. However, she believes the increase could be in place by the end of her first term.

“We’ll have to work on it in an incremental way. We can and should come up with a plan to make it happen in four years, if not sooner.”

Roads, bridges and healthcare also top Yates’ priority list.

She is not necessarily in favor of implementing a gas tax to pay for infrastructure work. Rather, the incoming representative would like to stamp out the state’s wasteful spending.

“We have to be good stewards,” she said. “If there is a good bit of waste, we need to tackle it and reassign funds appropriately before we ask taxpayers to put more money into the pot.”

She said there are potential areas to look at, including state agencies’ advertising budgets. “These agencies need ad budgets? Shouldn’t that money be reallocated to actual repairs?” she asked.

In other news, Yates is optimistic about the chances the state will finally expand Medicaid.

Under the American Affordable Care Act, Mississippi would receive about a billion dollars a year to expand Medicaid to an additional 300,000 working families.

The state would receive the funds, but would have to provide a 10 percent match, according to NBC News.

The state has refused to expand the program, in large part, because it is tied to former President Barack Obama.

However, Republican support for some form of expansion appears to be growing. Bill Waller, who challenged Tate Reeves in the Republican primary, backed the idea.

Groups like Mississippi Cares are also proposing options to pay for the state’s local match, a move that might draw the support of fiscal conservatives.

According to its website, the Mississippi Cares plan would fund the state’s match, in part, through low-cost insurance premiums and hospital co-pays paid by those covered.

The 2020 session begins Tuesday, January 7.