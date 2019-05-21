St. Dominic's president stepping down

(May 21, 2019,  Jackson, Miss.) Claude W. Harbarger, FACHE, has informed St. Dominic’s leadership, medical staff and employees of his intention to retire as the President of St. Dominic Health Services, Inc. (SDHS or St. Dominic’s) effective June 30, 2019 after having served the St. Dominic’s organization for the past 32 years.

Harbarger’s decision corresponds with St. Dominic’s transition of sponsorship to the Franciscan Calais Ministries and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS) on July 1, 2019.

See next week’s paper for more details.

