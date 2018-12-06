Starry Night

Thu, 12/06/2018 - 3:22pm

St. Anthony plans holiday gala

St. Anthony Catholic School is the venue for Starry Night Gala to be held December 8 at 7 p.m. The event includes live and silent auctions, a $5,000 raffle, food and drinks and entertainment from The Tip Tops of Mobile. The gala celebrates the 10th anniversary of the inception of the school. Planning the event are (from left, standing) Kristin Coco, Kelli Phillips, Donna McCarthy; (seated) Kim Kosek, Manuella Picarella, Jolie D’Antonio and Sommer Rodrigue. For more information, call Michele Warnock at 601-607-7054.

 

Obituaries

Wilborn David Kelly

Wilborn David “Dave” Kelly died December 1 at Mississippi Baptist... READ MORE

Ruth Ray Brown
M. Yager Blackerby Jr.
Susan McGehee Root
Jeffrey Lee Cole
Jeffrey Lee Cole

Social

Jackson Academy students make commitment to play sports at universities

Jackson Academy seniors Avery Hederman, Erin Hederman, Darby Douglas and Columbia Holeman signed to play collegiate sports. The signing was held in the Jackson Academy Learning Commons.

Elaine Adair on MS SPAN, Big Fix Clinic
Martha Denny
Darlene Laxer
Homecoming
cheer crusaders

