St. Anthony plans holiday gala

St. Anthony Catholic School is the venue for Starry Night Gala to be held December 8 at 7 p.m. The event includes live and silent auctions, a $5,000 raffle, food and drinks and entertainment from The Tip Tops of Mobile. The gala celebrates the 10th anniversary of the inception of the school. Planning the event are (from left, standing) Kristin Coco, Kelli Phillips, Donna McCarthy; (seated) Kim Kosek, Manuella Picarella, Jolie D’Antonio and Sommer Rodrigue. For more information, call Michele Warnock at 601-607-7054.