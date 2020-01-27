Sun-N-Sand now a Mississippi Landmark, future still uncertain

By ANTHONY WARREN,
  729 reads
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 10:31am

The state has about five months to decide the future of historic Sun-N-Sand hotel in downtown Jackson. .

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) board of trustees recently approved designating the Sun-N-Sand Motor Hotel as a Mississippi Landmark.

However, the board adopted a resolution granting the state permission to tear down the facility after June 1, 2020, if no one can be found to redevelop it into a facility that is “commercially viable and that would be an asset to the capitol complex.”

