American Cancer Society weekend benefit.

In its fifth year, the American Cancer Society Tennis Classic, presented by St. Dominic’s, will be held in memory of Becky Taylor. This tournament was launched in honor of Taylor, who fought brain and breast cancer over a five-year period. The event begins July 26 with an Opening Night Celebration at The Club at The Township, featuring food trucks and beverages from local vendors. Tickets are $40 each or $75 per couple. Tennis play will be held on Saturday, July 27 at The Club and will be round-robin mixer style format. Players should register online individually for $75 each. For more information, call (601) 321-5513. Planning the weekend are members of the steering committee (from left, back) Vicki Carroll, Becky Conley, Mechale Mayfield, Lori Rogillio; and (front) Mindy Collins, Rachael Keyes and Shelby Taylor.