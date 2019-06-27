tennis classic

  • 87 reads
Thu, 06/27/2019 - 2:04pm

American Cancer Society weekend benefit.

In its fifth year, the American Cancer Society Tennis Classic, presented by St. Dominic’s, will be held in memory of Becky Taylor. This tournament was launched in honor of Taylor, who fought brain and breast cancer over a five-year period. The event begins July 26 with an Opening Night Celebration at The Club at The Township, featuring food trucks and beverages from local vendors. Tickets are $40 each or $75 per couple. Tennis play will be held on Saturday, July 27 at The Club and will be round-robin mixer style format. Players should register online individually for $75 each. For more information, call (601) 321-5513. Planning the weekend are members of the steering committee (from left, back) Vicki Carroll, Becky Conley, Mechale Mayfield,  Lori Rogillio; and (front) Mindy Collins, Rachael Keyes and Shelby Taylor.

Breaking News

Meadowbrook bridge to be fixed

Jackson city councilman Ashby Foote announced the long-closed Meadowbrook bridge in Eastover... READ MORE

Obituaries

Baseball

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently celebrated Senior Night, recognizing senior members of... READ MORE

Thelma Sutton Ray and Johnnie Clifton Ray
Billye Haskins Dallas
Norman Albert Mott, Jr.
WALTER SCOTT WELCH, III
Jerome Wayne Smith

Social

Eagle Scout brothers

William McHenry (second from left) and Harry McHenry (third from left) were recognized for earning the Eagle Scout rank at Troop 8’s Court of Honor at First Baptist Church of Jackson.

students honored
Kapok Tree Birds
Popsicles
Gulf Coast research
500 points

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.