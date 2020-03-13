Update: N'side worship services modified in response to COVID-19

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, several houses of worship in the metro area will be canceling or going online for upcoming services.

Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi

The Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi has suspended in person services of worship in all Episcopal churches in the state of Mississippi. The suspension begins on March 15 and will continue through and including March 22, at which time the suspension will be reevaluated. The Rt. Rev. Brian R. Seage, 10th Bishop of the Diocese, took this action after monitoring and reviewing information on the coronavirus pandemic coming from the CDC, the Mississippi Department of Health and other organizations. He noted that yesterday’s declaration of a national emergency by President Trump weighed heavily as a factor in making his decision.

Bishop Seage encouraged clergy across the Diocese to use social media and other technology to virtual broadcast worship services to church members and virtual visitors. “The days ahead are likely to require the most unique and creative pastoral and sacramental ministry of your ordained lives,” Seage noted.

First Baptist Church of Jackson

According to its website, First Baptist Church of Jackson will have a streaming Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.

“This Sunday, March 15, First Baptist Jackson will have Streaming Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Our corporate worship will be held online ONLY. You will engage in worship led by our interim worship leader, Michael Gibson, and Senior Pastor Chip Stevens will deliver his message. So, charge up your computers on Saturday night, and invite family and friends to join you online,” FBC Jackson’s website states.

Additionally, all weekly activities including Bible Studies, Mom’s Day Out, Preschool, Kids, Student, and College, and Music Ministry activities are canceled for the week of March 15 – March 21.’

Beth Israel Congregation

Shabbat Services for March 13 and March 14 have been canceled. Saturday Torah study is also canceled. Worship services and adult education for the following week will be shifted to a live-stream platform, according to an email from Rabbi Joseph Rosen.

Broadmoor Baptist Church

Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison will have online Sunday morning services on March 15, 22 and 29. Services will be live-streamed at 9:15 a.m. and rebroadcast at 10:45, the church’s website reads. Life Group activities will not be held on those dates. Wednesday evening events slated for March 18 and 25 also will not be held.

Pinelake Church

Leaders with Pinelake Church have also decided to nix in-person worship services for March 15, and cancel all gatherings on campus for the dates of March 15-20.

Sunday worship service can be streamed at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. at livestreamingpinelake.org and on the church’s Facebook page, according to a Pinelake email.

Ridgecrest Baptist Church

On Sunday, March 15, Ridgecrest will offer an online service only, according to its website. Life groups, corporate gathering and Sunday night activities are cancelled. The parent night slated for Monday, March 16, has been postponed.

Christ United Methodist

Services have been canceled at some churches, including March 15 services at Christ United Methodist Church. Sunday morning nursery, adult Sunday School, children’s Sunday school and youth Sunday school that day have also been canceled, according to Christ United’s webpage.

It was not known if the church was streaming services.

Catholic Diocese of Jackson

Church officials had not canceled services at press time. But on March 13, church leaders had issued a list of directives found on the Diocese website. Among directives, Bishop Joseph Kopacz had dispensed with the obligation to attend mass for the elderly and for individuals with underlying health conditions. He was also ordering clergy members who have flu-like symptoms to not conduct mass. New rules have also been issued for communion.