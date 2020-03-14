Update: Prep closing for at least one week in response to COVID-19

Jackson Preparatory School sent out an updated press release this afternoon, saying that the school would be closed for at least one week while officials monitor the coronavirus outbreak. Here is the text of the updated release:

After careful consideration of the information coming out of local, state, and federal agencies, as well as consultation with medical professionals in our area, Jackson Prep has made the decision to close our campus to students until further notice (at a minimum one week). While the campus will be closed, Jackson Prep will hold classes remotely during regular school hours, and we expect all students to remotely attend classes on their normal academic schedule.

On March 16 and 17, Prep faculty and staff will be meeting to plan the implementation of remote learning for all of our students. During these two days, students will enjoy an extended Spring Break. Prep intends to begin remote learning on Wednesday, March 18. This remote learning will be executed using Google applications.

All extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices, play practice, show choir practice, tryouts, etc., are canceled until further notice. All athletic competitions are postponed at this time.

Jackson Prep is committed to both the safety of our students and the larger community as well as serving the educational needs of our students. We are confident that the foregoing action will allow us to serve both goals.