Kidney Foundation plans annual gala

The $10,000 Uptown Drawdown benefiting the Mississippi Kidney Foundation (MKF) will be held March 2 at the Country Club of Jackson. The gala, beginning at 7 p.m., is the largest fundraising event of the MKF. Guests will enjoy an open bar, cocktail buffet, silent auction featuring 45 artists, and dancing. Entertainment will be provided by The Jason Mathena Trio and The Bluz Boys Band. Tickets are $175 per couple, which includes two tickets to the gala and one chance to win the $10,000 drawdown jackpot. Discounted tickets of $100 for those in their 20s include two tickets to the gala and one chance to win the drawdown. Additional chances to win the $10,000 Drawdown jackpot can be purchased for $75. Chance holders do not have to be present to win. For more information visit www.kidneyms.org or call 601-981-3611. Planning the event are (from left, standing) Logan Phillips, Matt Monsour, Natalie and Michael Arnemann, Daniel Habeeb; (seated) Elizabeth Eveland and Laura Walters.