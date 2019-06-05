Water Fraud Alert - Jackson

The City of Jackson Water Sewer Business Administration has been alerted that one of its employees may have been fraudulently posing as a WSBA Customer Service Representative and collecting cash payments from WSBA customers at their homes and/or businesses.

THE CITY OF JACKSON DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS WATER SEWER BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION WILL NEVER SEND ANYONE TO YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS TO COLLECT PAYMENT. IF THIS HAPPENS, PLEASE CONTACT THE POLICE IMMEDIATELY AND ALERT WSBA BY CALLING 601.960.2000.

If you have unknowingly paid any monies to settle your water bill to a Public Works Employee who has shown up at your home or business, please contact WSBA immediately.

At this time, we are not releasing any employee names and we can’t say for sure how many may have been impacted,” said Candice Cole, city spokeswoman.

“This is just another layer of the ongoing investigation taking place and we are continuing to work for answers about out what happened and who will be charged.”

The city began an investigation into the water and sewer billing department in April.

At the time, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the investigation was initiated because of “alleged activities that may have violated public trust, caused harm to the city of Jackson and may have been criminal.”

The mayor did not know how widespread the potential activities were at the time. He went on to say that “evidence of criminal activity will be shared by the police department with the Hinds County District Attorney, the Mississippi State Auditor and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for prosecution by local, state and federal authorities.”