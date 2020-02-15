Water level two feet lower than forecast

  • 111 reads
Sat, 02/15/2020 - 9:45am

A glimmer of hope: The water level Saturday morning is more than two feet lower than what was forecasted for Saturday morning on Thursday by the National Weather Service.

The graph on the left is Thursday's forecast. The graph on the right is the forecast released Saturday morning. It shows two feet less water than was predicted on Thursday. The 1979 flood reached 43.28. The 1983 flood reached 39.58.

The looming question: What happens if and when the Ross Barnett reaches capacity and is forced increase its release of water through its spillway?

The spillway has been releasing 65,000 cubic feet per second since Friday. However, inflow is expected to increase to 83,000 Sunday morning. What remains to be seen is how much additional outflow will be required to offset the predicted inflow increase, and what effect the additional outflow will have on flooding. Here's the link to ongoing forecasts:

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=jacm6&wfo=jan

