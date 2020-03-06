Weather delays Eastover Work

EASTOVER DRIVE will continue to be a rough ride, at least until crews can complete a water main installation under it.

And that can’t be finished until the weater cooperates.

A wet holiday season, coupled with an even wetter January and February, has delayed work on a major water main replacement and paving project along Eastover Drive.

Jackson city officials had expected to wrap up work on the Eastover Drive Water Main Replacement Project in late November or early December.

However, because of the unusually wet weather, the project has been delayed, and city leaders are now saying the project will be finished sometime this spring.

Of course, that all depends on if the weather cooperates.

“Ideally, we’d like some better weather,” said Engineering Manager Charles Williams. “It’s not finished because it’s been raining.”

The $1.13 million project includes installing a new water main under Eastover Drive between Ridgewood Road and Lake Circle Drive, and then repaving the roadway once the line is in place.

Williams said the line has been installed, with crews still having to complete the house tie-ins.

All homes along the roadway must be tied into the new line before the street can be repaved, he said.

Meanwhile, motorists traveling along Eastover have to dodge numerous potholes and utility cuts.

The project is a continuation of the first phase of the water line replacement, which included adding a new water line along Eastover between the I-55 North frontage road and Ridgewood Road.

The project was designed by Southern Consultants, with the work being done by Utility Constructors.

Utility Constructors was awarded the contract in June.

Work is being funded by the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax. The first and second phases were identified among several projects as part of the first-year master plan, which was drawn up in 2015.

The existing water line has been in place for more than 50 years and has been plagued with breaks in recent years. Once the new line is installed, the old one will be abandoned.