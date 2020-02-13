Weather forecast ominous for next week

Felecia Bowser, warning coordination meterologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, talked about the forecast for the coming week, saying a cooler and dryer air mass has settled over the area for the weekend so no rainfall is expected.

"However, we are going to see a return to wet conditions starting on Sunday, though rainfall looks to be mainly south of I-20 on Sunday. However, by next week we're going to see several rounds of rainfall that will occur throughout the week, setting us up for another wet period unfortunately.

"(These rainfall systems) will be moving rather quickly and the amount of rainfall looks to be on the lighter side. However, the rainfall as of late has been over achieving more than what the computer models originally predicted. So we're going to have to keep a real close eye and analyze the computer models as we near next week.

"There is a chance of severe weather with the coming rounds of rainfall.. There's just uncertainty. It's a little bit too far out at this time."