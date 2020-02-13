Weather forecast ominous for next week

  • 779 reads
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 2:04pm

Felecia Bowser, warning coordination meterologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, talked about the forecast for the coming week, saying a cooler and dryer air mass has settled over the area for the weekend so no rainfall is expected.

"However, we are going to see a return to wet conditions starting on Sunday, though rainfall looks to be mainly south of I-20 on Sunday. However, by next week we're going to see several rounds of rainfall that will occur throughout the week, setting us up for another wet period unfortunately.

"(These rainfall systems) will be moving rather quickly and the amount of rainfall looks to be on the lighter side. However, the rainfall as of late has been over achieving more than what the computer models originally predicted. So we're going to have to keep a real close eye and analyze the computer models as we near next week.

"There is a chance of severe weather with the coming rounds of rainfall.. There's just uncertainty. It's a little bit too far out at this time."

Breaking News

Drawdown planning
New Summit School will host its 20th annual celebration of education with a drawdown fundraiser, “... READ MORE

Obituaries

David Eugene Vinson
David Eugene Vinson, 77 died February 3rd.  Visitation will be at Parkway Funeral  Home on... READ MORE
Hal Johnston
James McKenzie Baird, Jr.
Callie Amanda Ivy Daniels-Bryant
William Arnold (Bill) Pyle
Richard (Dick) Wilcox

Social

Drawdown planning
New Summit School will host its 20th annual celebration of education with a drawdown fundraiser, “Beyond all Limits,” benefitting New Summit School and Spectrum Academy & Clinical Services.
Honor Roll: St. Andrew's Middle and Upper
101 Dalmatians
Kindness awards
Winterfest Court
Fabulous Friends

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.