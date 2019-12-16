Dump opponents request action from Madison County supervisors

A bi-partisan coalition of Madison County community leaders called Thursday on the Madison County Board of Supervisors to speak for the county’s citizens and ask the MDEQ permit board to delay permitting until the County has re-examined the need for another solid waste landfill.

The MS Department of Environmental Quality Permit Board Tuesday delayed for at least a month a vote to approve an unprecedented third landfill in the county, citing growing public opposition to the dump.

If approved, the landfill would make south Madison County a regional waste receptacle for trash from across the State and region, forever changing the trajectory of the area between the picturesque neighborhoods of Ridgeland and historic Tougaloo College campus.

“God bless the MDEQ permit board for showing real leadership; there are serious questions about environmental justice concerns in an area already impacted by an existing landfill, and I am glad they delayed their vote,” said former U.S. Senator Trent Lott. “It’s now important for Madison County to take advantage of this delay by MDEQ to re-evaluate the need for another solid waste landfill in our area. I encourage County Supervisors to ask MDEQ to continue to table this matter until the County has sufficient time to fully study environmental concerns and whether the landfill is actually needed.”

“We appreciate the permit board’s wise decision to table this vote until they can fully address several unanswered questions,” said Ridgeland Community Development Director Alan Hart. “It’s evident that the permit board wanted better answers on existing capacity, environmental threats, and the impact on people in the area.”

During the public comment period Tuesday, even as a room packed with Madison and Hinds County residents opposed to the project spoke, both MDEQ staff and attorneys for the company seeking to build the unneeded landfill pointed to past-approval of a similar proposal by the Madison County Board of Supervisors as the voice of citizens.

“Now is the time for the Madison County Board of Supervisors to send a clear message: we don’t need this landfill and we don’t want this landfill,’’ said Ron Farris, attorney for a group of citizens opposing the dump. “I strongly encourage every citizen to call their supervisors now. The future of the county and the region is at stake.’’

By DEQ’s own admission, the county has at least decades if not potentially a century of landfill space available to meet county needs given county planned upgrades and expansions to existing landfills. Yet proponents of the landfill are pressuring the Department of Environmental Quality to hurry the permit through approval.

Permit Board representatives of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the MS Department of Agriculture, the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Oil and Gas Board stunned NCL by voting to delay final approval until more questions are answered.

“We appreciate Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gibson and other agency leaders who appear to be listening to the real voices of Madison and Hinds Counties,’’ said Farris. “If the Madison County Board of Supervisors will join with us and address public concerns, we believe the permit board will indeed listen. But we need them to speak up now.’’

It’s not just Madison County residents pushing back. In fact, the issue has galvanized a unique, bi-partisan, racially diverse coalition of opponents.

“I am proud of the members of the permit board who were under a great deal of pressure and voted to put the interests of the people before the interests of a big garbage company,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “They deserve credit for pausing to make sure they have the facts before making this decision, but we must continue to fight. We need our friends on the Madison County Board of Supervisors to now reclaim their rightful position of leadership on this issue and hit pause by calling for further study of what would be an environmental injustice to the people they represent.”

“On behalf of the 120 homeowners in the North Livingston Homeowner’s Association, I want to thank MDEQ’s permit board,” said Sylvia Thomas of the Homeowner’s Association. “All of us who live close to this proposed landfill are worried sick about a second landfill in our neighborhood. We don’t want it and NCL cannot pay us to say we want it. Our health and families are too important to sit out this fight for justice.”

“At the MDEQ permit board meeting, it was apparent MDEQ staff are not factoring in the expansion of the Canton Municipal Landfill,” said Ron Farris. “The staff cited technical reasons to not factor in this capacity, but that’s ignoring reality. The decision-makers need to know that landfill expansion will provide 80 years or more of landfill capacity to meet the solid waste needs of Madison County and the surrounding area. This expansion and the existing Little Dixie Landfill make the proposed NCL Landfill completely unnecessary.”