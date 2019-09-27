Madison budget includes pay raises; millage same

The city of Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler and the board of aldermen have approved the city’s budget for fiscal year 2020.

The $27,380,283 general fund budget includes pay raises for several employees and the addition of firefighters, police officers and vehicles for the police department.

According to Madison City Clerk and Director of Finance and Administration Susan Crandall, the millage rate will remain the same for fiscal year 2020 at 28.8 mills.

The millage rate has not changed for the city of Madison in approximately 20 years.

While some city employees are receiving pay raises, Crandall said there will be no salary changes for the mayor and board of aldermen.

Mayor Butler said the majority of the city budget typically goes to the fire and police departments to ensure the safety of the city.

“As always we are focused on public safety,” Butler said. “The majority of the budget does go for police and fire to make sure Madison has boots on the ground.”

Funds have also been set aside in the budget for improvements on some city facilities, particularly the Public Works building.

“We hope to do improvements on the Public Works facilities,” Butler said. “I know we’re talking about some roofing and interior maintenance issues in the warehouse area.”

“With age comes wear, and that’s what we’re trying to manage,” Butler added.

Approximately $3 million has been allotted for street improvements.

“We are also looking at overall street improvement projects,” Butler said.

A list of the projects and subdivisions will be released by the city at a later date.

“We have gotten support from the supervisors in returning some of the tax dollars citizens pay in taxes, and we hope to have that partnership again next year in matching funds,” Butler said.

She said the city’s commercial and residential growth has allowed the city to maintain its millage rate and establish a strong budget.

“What Madison brings to the table for solid commercial and residential growth is the quality of the developments, and I believe that the quality is the reason Madison’s base is so strong in property values is because of the quality of all of the developments,” Butler said.

“The city of Madison continues to have a strong budget and tax base due to our ongoing increasing commercial and residential growth,” Crandall said.