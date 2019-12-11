Madison County landfill decision delayed

By NIKKI ROWELL,
  • 477 reads
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 9:25am

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) permit board decided Tuesday to table the NCL Waste landfill decision until its January 14 meeting.

NCL Waste is seeking permits to construct a landfill on a 166-acre property located at 2858 North County Line Road near Ridgeland, with approximately 89 acres projected to be designated for disposal area. The landfill would be the third to be located in Madison County.

NCL Waste submitted applications for the following permits: a solid waste management permit for the operation of the proposed municipal solid waste landfill; a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for storm water runoff; a wastewater pretreatment permit for the discharge of leachate to a permitted wastewater treatment facility; an Air Permit to Construct air emission equipment; a Title V air permit for the operation of air emission equipment; and a water quality certification regarding impacts to waters of the state and wetlands.

Breaking News

Evelyn Sanders Forkin
Evelyn Sanders Forkin, 86, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Social

5 things you didn't know about Dr. Kirk Jeffreys
1. He drove a blue ‘77 Chevy Nova in high school. 2. He played on Jackson Prep’s 1985 and 1986 state championship basketball teams.
A conversation with Smith on the Miss. Wildlife Federation
Swimming Champs
Feast Day
Book reports
Merit semifinalists

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.