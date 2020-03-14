Madison County Schools to close for two weeks

Due to concerns over the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Madison County School District will close until March 30.

The following is an official statement from Charlotte Seals:

"In light of recent developments concerning COVID-19 Coronavirus, the Board of Education of Madison County and I have consulted and decided that it is in the best interest of our community to close school for the next two weeks. At this time, students will not report to school until March 30. As we continue to receive information on this developing situation, we will alert you if any adjustment needs to be made to that timeframe.

This situation remains fluid, and we ask for patience as we respond to circumstances that are ever- changing. Administrators will continue to work throughout the school closure. Teachers and all other school staff will report to schools on Wednesday, March 18, to shape plans for e-learning and distance learning in case school closures continue for longer than currently anticipated. Please look for more communication from your school principal on the topic of e-learning and take-home materials for students in the coming days.

It is our sincere hope that during this time of school closure students and families will follow the advice of the Mississippi Department of Health to assist in stopping the spread of the virus. That guidance includes social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. For more information, please use the links below:

MS Department of Health: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

This Coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented in our lifetime, and we strive to make the best decisions in the best interest of our students.

Thank you for your cooperation as we work together for the safety of our students and community."